Polk County authorities releases names of victim, suspect in shooting incident involving couple

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the victim and the suspect in a May 31 shooting incident in which a woman allegedly shot her husband and was later found dead as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
In a press release, Chief Deputy Byron Lyons said they made the decision to release the names after the couple’s next of kin were been notified.
Leslie Boyd Huckaby, the 67-year-old victim, is still being treated in ICU of the Conroe Regional Medical Center. Carol Diane Huckaby, 60, was found dead of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
“Leslie Huckaby was able to identify his wife Carol Huckaby as the person who shot him,” the press release stated.
The shooting incident occurred at a home in the 200 block of Barbara Trails in the Indian Springs subdivision in the afternoon hours of May 31.
According to a press release, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a home in the Indian Springs subdivision at about 1:37 p.m. on May 31. The caller told the dispatcher that his neighbor had come over and said his wife had shot him with a pistol.
PCSO deputies went to a house in the 200 block of Barbara Trails and found that a 67-year-old man was being treated by the Indian Springs Volunteer Fire Department and Americare EMS for a gunshot wound to his stomach.
Lyons said in the press release that the victim told the responding deputies that his wife had shot him in the stomach. He was able to give the law enforcement officers at the scene information about where he had last seen his wife, the clothing she was wearing, and the gun she had used.
PCSO deputies, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, and Alabama Coushatta Indian Reservation Police Department officers established a perimeter around the victim and suspect’s home. Deputies then tried to make contact with the woman by phone and via a loudspeaker from a patrol vehicle.
“Deputies entered the residence through a front door and found the 60-year-old female suspect inside with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the press release stated.
Pct. 1 Justice of Peace D. Longino pronounced the woman dead at the scene and ordered that the body be taken to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Americare EMS took the woman’s husband to the Conroe Regional Medical Center.
