Search warrant execution uncovers large amount of ecstasy in Livingston home

LIVINGSTON, TX (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said one people was arrested after a search warrant execution revealed a large amount of drugs in a home.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, on May 28, Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were able to obtain a search warrant for a home located on Dickens Oaks West Road in Livingston.
The search warrant was executed with the assistance of Polk County Narcotics Division, Livingston Police Officer’s and Texas DPS Troopers.
The post said deputies located a large amount of ecstasy inside the residence.
Robert Blackwell who resided at the home was charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
A warrant for Lilybell Davila who also resides at the residence was issued and is currently active, the sheriff’s office said.
