This simple cake is easy to make with ingredients you probably already have on hand. All you need is some delicious local peaches to make it perfect!
Simple peach cake by Mama Steph
(Adapted from Mastering the Art of Southern Cooking)
Ingredients
3 medium to large peaches, peeled and sliced (about 2 1/2 cups)
1 cup of brown sugar, divided
juice of one lemon
1 stick of butter, melted
1/4 cup sour cream
2 eggs, beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla extract or 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
1 cup plain flour
1 teaspoon ground ginger
granulated sugar, for sprinkling over top
Method:
Preheat oven to 350. Grease or spray a 9x13-inch baking dish.
Place peach slices in a bowl. Sprinkle over them the lemon juice, ginger, and 1/4 cup brown sugar. Toss to coat.
In a second bowl, mix together the remaining brown sugar, the butter, eggs, vanilla, sour cream, and whisk together thoroughly, Then fold in the cup of plain flour. Combine until smooth batter forms.
Place the peaches evenly across the bottom of the baking dish. Top with the batter, smoothing to cover the top of the peaches evenly. Sprinkle with a tablespoon or two of granulated sugar to make a nice, crunchy top.
Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Cool for several minutes before cutting. I prefer to serve each slice with the peach side facing up, because it’s so pretty that way.
Top with ice cream or whipped cream. Enjoy!
