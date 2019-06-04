State semifinals set for high school baseball

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The 2019 baseball season will come to an end this week with only six teams left standing as state champions. Several of those could be from East Texas.
Here are the semifinal matchups:
Wednesday Games
1A:
- New Home(19-2) vs.Wells(16-8) - 9 am Dell Diamond
- D’Hanis(23-4) vs.Dodd City(19-5) - 12 pm Dell Diamond
2A:
- Valley Mills(28-6) vs.Linden Linden-Kildare(20-9) - 4 pm Dell Diamond
- Dallardsville Big Sandy(34-4) vs.Albany(23-7) - 7 pm Dell Diamond
4A:
- Kilgore(32-7) vs.Sweeny(30-9) - 1 pm UFCU Disch Falk
- Argyle(38-1-1) vs.La Vernia(28-11) - 4 pm UFCU Disch Falk
Thursday Games:
1A Championship - 9 am Dell Diamond
2A Championship - 12 pm Dell Diamond
4A Championship - 6: 30 pm UFCU Disch Falk
5A:
- Colleyville Heritage(37-3) vs.Corsicana(29-10) - 4pm Dell Diamond
- Georgetown(40-4-1) vs.Mission Sharyland Pioneer(37-8) - 7 pm Dell Diamond
Friday Games
3A:
- Wall(37-1) vs.Kirbyville(33-7-1) - 9 am Dell Diamond
- Blanco(32-4) vs.Van Alstyne(29-5) - 12 pm Dell Diamond
6A:
- Fort Bend Ridge Point(32-4-1) vs.McKinney Boyd(31-14) - 4 pm Dell Diamond
- Austin Lake Travis(37-4) vs.Southlake Carroll(31-11) - 7 pm Dell Diamond
Saturday Games
3A Championship - 9 am Dell Diamond
5A Championship - 12 pm Dell Diamond
6A Championship - 4 pm Dell Diamond
