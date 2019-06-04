Texas Governor signs bill to prevent minors from buying cough medicine

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Beginning on September 1, anyone under 18 years old in Texas will no longer be able to purchase over the counter cough medicines like NyQuil and Robitussin that include the ingredient dextromethorphan.
Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill earlier this month that will prevent minors from buying these products in an effort to reduce teens from using them.
David Huffman, Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy Manager, is no stranger to seeing customers coming in asking about dextromethorphan in cough medicines.
“Now, I do occasionally get one that will ask me which one has dextromethorphan in it. That’s the kind I want, and a red flag would go off,” said Huffman.
“Kids see things on the internet and say they would like to try it without knowing the dangers,” said Huffman.
Side effects include hallucinations, rapid heart rate, and even death.
Huffman said raising the sale age to 18 is a good, but he also has other concerns.
“The question is will the medication remain accessible out front of the pharmacy where kids can just come and grab it off of the shelf. If they want to and steal it and things like it,” said Huffman.
“That remains to be seen because it could go behind the counter, which would create long lines and more long lines at some pharmacies. I could see that being a problem,” said Huffman.
Stores caught violating the new law will first receive a warning, then a $150 fine for a second violation and $250 fines for every violation after that, according to the bill.
Texas joins 18 other states that have passed similar laws restricting access to over-the-counter cough medicines like NyQuil and Robitussin that include the ingredient dextromethorphan.
