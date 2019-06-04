Tropical downpours means heavy rainfall likely the next few days

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A **FLASH FLOOD WATCH** is in effect for Houston, Jasper, Newton, Polk, Trinity, and Tyler counties through Thursday morning with heavy rainfall likely in the next 24 to 48 hours.
There will be a few widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and this evening, but most areas will remain dry as we sweat it out under partly sunny skies and humid conditions.
Rain chances will then ramp up to 70% on Wednesday and Thursday as a tropical disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico draws up lots of moisture to enhance our rain potential for the middle-to-latter part of the week.
With the moisture-laden environment in place, some of the rainfall will be locally heavy at times as we are forecasting about two-to-four inches of rainfall through the end of the week with isolated, higher amounts possible.
The added cloud cover and rain opportunities will knock several degrees off our temperatures, as daytime highs come down into the lower 80′s on Wednesday and middle 80′s on Thursday.
The deeper moisture will move out by Friday and into the weekend, leading to diminishing rain chances and warming temperatures, as highs find their way back into the lower 90′s by the weekend.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.