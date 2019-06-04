Woman critically injured after she was hit by vehicle in Lufkin

Woman critically injured after she was hit by vehicle in Lufkin
generic police lights (Source: Gray News)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | June 4, 2019 at 8:50 AM CDT - Updated June 4 at 8:50 AM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Police said a woman was in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth said the woman was hit around 5:45 a.m. as she crossed Timberland Drive, near Sun N Pines Motel. Pebsworth said it appeared as though the woman crossed into the path of a car.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she remained in critical condition as of 8:30 a.m.

The front desk clerk of the motel told police she believed the woman had been visiting a man in one of the rooms.

Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.