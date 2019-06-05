Body of Lubbock soldier returned home with full military honors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday the body of Sergeant First Class Matthew “Kyle” Evans was returned home with full military honors.
Evans, a Lubbock native, was received at Preston Smith International Airport and escorted to Lakeridge Chapel by Lubbock Police, the Patriot Guard, and Evans’ Green Beret Unit.
Evans died peacefully on May 25 at the age of 33. He leaves behind a wife, Lacey, daughter, Maryn, and son, to-be-born in August.
Evans is described by his family as a loyal husband, loving father, reliable friend, steadfast patriot, and an American hero.
Evans was born and raised in Texas, before he moved to Wisconsin where he graduated high school. Shortly after, he enlisted in the United States Army.
Evans completed infantry training in Fort Benning, Georgia and was stationed in Baumholder, Germany. In 2005, he deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom where he served as fire team leader and sniper team leader.
In 2007, Evans was a selectee at the U.S. Army Special Forces Assessment and Selection, and in 2009, he graduated as a Special Forces Weapon Sergeant and was assigned to First Battalion First Special Forces Group in Japan.
He later served in the Philippines, Bangladesh, the Maldives and Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, as well as Indonesia, Thailand, Japan and Korea to conduct joint combined exchange training. He was also deployed to Cambodia multiple times.
Some of Evans’ awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terror Service Medal, Special Forces Tab, and many more.
His family said they will remember him as fearless, captivating, adventurous, passionate, authentic and dedicated.
Evans’ funeral will be held in Lubbock on Saturday.
