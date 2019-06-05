DPS seeking help in locating vehicle involved in fatal Newton County auto-pedestrian incident

From the Texas Department of Public Safety
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - At approximately 4:30a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) received a report of a possible auto-pedestrian crash on FM 363 in Newton County. The crash occurred three-tenths (0.3) of a mile east of Bleakwood.
Preliminary reports indicate that a pedestrian was walking in or near the roadway on FM 363. A witness was traveling on FM 363 and observed the individual walking along the roadway at approximately 3:00a.m. At approximately 4:30a.m., the witness made a return trip on FM 363 and observed the individual lying in the roadway. The witness immediately contacted local authorities.
The pedestrian, 57-year-old Robert Earl Medley of Newton, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Connie Smith at the scene.
At this time, DPS Troopers are actively investigating this incident and needs the public’s help in locating the vehicle or vehicles involved in this fatal crash. If anyone has any information in regards to this incident, they are asked to contact the DPS Communications Office at (936) 699-7340. The telephone lines are answered 24-hours a day.