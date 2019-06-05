East Texas Ag News: Two hybrid altheas names Texas superstar shrubs

EAST TEXAS (KLTV.KLTV) - Two hybrid Altheas have been named the latest Texas superstars for characteristics that make them a top option for landscape lovers.
The two hybrids are blue angel and white angel.
Blue angel is a vigorous growing shrub up to small tree with an extended blooming season that features beautiful single blue, broadly trumpet-shaped flowers.
The variety crosses bluebird and Diane Altheas. The white angel althea combines Diane and Rose-of-Sharon shrub hibiscus and provides similar garden characteristics but features a larger final size and numerous clean white flowers.
For those that aren’t familiar, Althea’s are decorative shrubs.
