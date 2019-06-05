East Texas artists nominated for Texas Country Music Awards

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Two singers from East Texas have been nominated for the 2019 Texas Country Music Awards.
Riley Thompson, a 16-year-old from Mabank, has been nominated for 2019′s Young Rising Star. Thompson competed in the latest season of ‘American Idol,’ making it to the Top 14.
During her run, she performed country hits such as Doly Parton’s “Jolene” and Miranda Lambert’s “Mama’s Broken Heart.” The Idol judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, even names her “Country’s Sweetheart."
Another East Texan also received nominations. Lindale’s Billie Jo was nominated for Female Artist of the Year and Country Single of the Year for her single “Favorite Place to Be.”
Jo has opened for Ray Price, Gene Watson, The Oakridge Boys, Pat Green, Stoney LaRue, and Wade Bowen. She’s appeared on 2017 season of American Idol and NBC’s The Voice. She was also one of the judges for 2018′s East Texas Idol.
Texas Music City in Lindale also received a nomination for Live Music Venue of the Year.
The winners of the Texas County Music Awards will be announced during the awards ceremony on Sept. 22 in the Fort Worth Stockyards at Billy Bob’s Texas. Tickets can be bought here.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.