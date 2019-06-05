East Texas woman shares her story of survival, says God was with her during tornado

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - While many East Texans are still trying to recover and rebuild after the multiple tornadoes this spring, one East Texas woman says she’s not worried about rebuilding, because she’s happy she survived.
Fran Miles was at the Caddo Mounds historic celebration on April 13 during a tornado. She thought there was a break in the storm, so she decided to try to get home to her husband.
“I saw a tree about to fall so I stopped; I didn’t want to run into it or have it hit me," said Miles. “As I’m sitting there wondering what am I going to do to get around this tree.. that was solved pretty quickly because a tree fell on the roof of my car and pinned me to the ground.”
Miles said she didn’t think she was going to make it.
“I saw these huge tall pine trees laying down like little tin soldiers crisscrossing across Highway 21 as the storm was coming toward me," said Miles. “I realized I was at a bad place at a bad time, so I gave my soul to God and asked him to take me in his loving arms."
Miles survived the storm in her car and was able to make it out the back door — the only one not blocked by a tree.
“I opened the door and stood up and said, ‘Lord you’ve seen me this far, now let’s go home to Cecil.’”
Miles’ husband, Cecil, was at their home and spoke to a storm chaser who stopped by, telling him about his wife trying to make it home.
The storm tracker set out to find her, and with his help, Miles made it home to her husband.
“And sure enough when I came home and found him ... I can’t even describe the feeling," said Miles.
Their home was damaged and their antique shop was destroyed, but Miles said it didn’t matter.
“The important thing is, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart, the life of a person; anything else is strictly material,” said Miles. “The thing that’s important is the soul — the life of a human being and that’s the most important thing in the world.”
Miles said she believes God saved her that day so she can share her story and inspire others to live their life to the fullest.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.