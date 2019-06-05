First Alert: Keep the rain gear handy. More rain and a few storms likely on Thursday.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - After steady rains all morning long, we have caught a break in the action this afternoon as some of the more concentrated rains have shifted down to the upper Texas coast.
This respite from the wet weather will not last long as more pockets of rain will re-develop and fill back in to our part of the state this evening and overnight as a remnant low pressure system lurks nearby.
With the moisture-laden environment in place, we will keep the wet and damp weather in place tonight and throughout the day on Thursday. It is possible a few stronger storms could develop and move through the southern parts of the Piney Woods on Thursday afternoon, but a lot will depend on our morning rains and cloud cover.
The added cloud cover and rain opportunities will keep our temperatures running several degrees below normal as daytime highs only reach the lower-to-middle 80′s.
The deeper moisture will move out this weekend, leading to diminishing rain chances and warming temperatures, as highs find their way back into the lower 90′s. When you combine the warmth and sunshine will all the moisture in the air, we will see those heat indices reach over the century mark.
Things are looking promising, though, for some slightly cooler weather and lower humidity to come into play early next week as an unusual June cold front sweeps through our area.
