Hospice in the Pines organizes 3rd annual Grief Camp for children

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Jonathan and Addison Agee are like any other pair of siblings. However, their story took a turn in April 2017, when their father, Jonathan Agee Sr. died.
“I have two grief journals,” Addison said.
Their mother enrolled them in Grief Camp in the hope of helping them navigate through the muddle of their emotions.
“It helps you with your feelings and all that. Cause, like last year, we watched a movie of Inside Out cause it has feelings,” Jonathan Jr. said.
Hospice in the Pines, a non-profit organization, is preparing for its annual Grief Camp. The idea of the camp was an inspiration by Lizzie Wallace. She died of liver cancer in 2014.
It’s tailored to help children through the loss of loved ones.
“We find a lot of times if kids do not get to open up and get those emotions out, and if they keep them balled up inside, it ends up affecting their whole life, and as adults, they’re trying to figure out what’s going on,” said Shanna Averett, the bereavement and volunteer Coordinator for Hospice in the Pines.
She said the camp provides a space for activities such as grief journals that give kids the ability to express their emotions.
“You know they may not feel comfortable talking about these things, and you know, since they are children, they don’t always know exactly what to do with those emotions,” Averett said.
The siblings said they remember their father all the time.
Anyone interested in enrolling a child should contact Hospice in the Pines at (936) 632-1514.
The camp starts Monday and runs through the week at the Rock House at Chambers Park.
