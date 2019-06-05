Lane closures scheduled for work to replace concrete barrier along U.S. 59

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Concrete traffic barrier replacement work will begin this week that will include night work and some lane closures.
B&E Construction, Hallsville TX, has begun setting cones and barrels that signals the beginning of work that will replace the concrete barrier between Whitehouse Drive and SL 287.
The barrier divides the northbound main lanes of US 59 South and the frontage road. Reinforcement cages will be set ahead of the new barrier placement.
Motorists can expect the inside lane of the frontage road to be impacted for the remainder of this week. Beginning on Monday, June 10, crews will begin night work to pour the new concrete barrier.
This construction will necessitate the closure of the northbound direct connector each night. Work is expected to be completed within a week, weather permitting.
Motorists are urged to be cautious, alert and respect the work zone as crews complete this project.
Delays should be expected during peak travel hours. Click here for more information on road conditions and closures statewide.
