Nacogdoches’ Grayson Rodriguez selected to 2019 SAL All-Star Game

Rodriguez is appearing to live up the hype that convinced the Orioles to selct him 11th overall in the 2018 draft. He is currently 6-0 with a 1.47 ERA and 0.837 WHIP through 43 innings over eight starts this season. He has walked just 12 batters and struck out 61. The No. 4 prospect, began the season on a 14.2-inning scoreless streak, winning the first SAL Pitcher of the Week award and Orioles Minor League Pitcher of the Month in April.