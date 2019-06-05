Nacogdoches’ Grayson Rodriguez selected to 2019 SAL All-Star Game

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A year ago, Grayson Rodriguez was packing his bags to go meet with the Baltimore Orioles orginization. Now he is an All-Star.
Rodriguez was one of eight Delmarva Shorebirds to be selcted to thr 60th annual South Atlantic League All-Star Game presented by SEGRA, as announced by the league office on Tuesday morning.
According to the Shorebirds website, the eight players are the most from one SAL team this season; the last time the Shorebirds came anywhere near that total came in 2014 when they sent seven All-Stars to Hickory.
Rodriguez is appearing to live up the hype that convinced the Orioles to selct him 11th overall in the 2018 draft. He is currently 6-0 with a 1.47 ERA and 0.837 WHIP through 43 innings over eight starts this season. He has walked just 12 batters and struck out 61. The No. 4 prospect, began the season on a 14.2-inning scoreless streak, winning the first SAL Pitcher of the Week award and Orioles Minor League Pitcher of the Month in April.
The game will take place at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston, West Virginia on June 18.
*** statistics provided by Shorebirds story.
