Nacogdoches police: Suspect fled traffic stop in vehicle then on foot

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department are still looking for a man who fled from a traffic stop on Northwest Stallings Drive in his vehicle and later on foot.
According to the Nacogdoches PD media report, the incident occurred in the 1600 block of Northwest Stallings Drive at about 4:17 p.m. on Tuesday.
A Nacogdoches PD officer tried to stop a vehicle for traffic violations, but the driver fled and refused to pull over for the officer, the media report stated.
“Once the driver finally stopped the vehicle, he fled on foot,” the media report stated.
Sgt. Brett Ayres, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, said that the driver of the vehicle fled into a nearby wooded area. He said NPD officers conducted an extensive search, but they couldn’t find the man.
However, Ayres said they know who the suspect is and charges are forthcoming.
