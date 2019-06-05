Nacogodoches police: Loop closed after major crash involving two 18-wheelers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A major wreck involving two 18-wheelers that occurred Wednesday morning near the intersection of Southwest Stallings Drive and Durst Street has resulted in the loop being shut down.
Sgt. Brett Ayres, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, said that traffic is getting pretty backed up as a result of the wreck. He said the southbound lanes of traffic on Southwest Stallings Drive will be re-routed until further notice.
Motorists are urged to avoid the west loop in Nacogdoches if at all possible and to drive with caution in that area.
Rhonda Oaks, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Transportation, said that all lanes of South Loop 224 (Southwest Stallings Drive) are currently blocked. Traffic is being detoured through exit/entry ramps around the crash.
Oaks said they expect the scene to be cleared by about 6 p.m. today.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.