Prom Project in Lufkin serves over 130 girls in 14 counties this year

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council has wrapped up their Prom Project and 14 surrounding counties were represented this year.
Girls got the opportunity to choose a dress, shoes, and accessories from a boutique free of charge.
All items were donated and over 130 girls participated in the event.
They also received education on the dangers of drinking and driving and how to stay safe during prom night.
“And we talked to them about having a plan, having a code word, having a trusted adult and following through with that plan, so it was prom that they could remember but also that it was one that did have a plan in case something did happen,” said Director of Prevention Kim Simmons.
The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council accepts donations year-round.
Items include gently worn or new dresses, shoes, jewelry, purses, and monetary donations.
If you are interested in donating items, you may drop them off at 304 N Raguet St, Lufkin, TX 75904.
