2 taken to hospital after wreck involving Nacogdoches ISD bus, 18-wheeler

From the Nacogdoches Independent School District
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - One student was transported by Nacogdoches County EMS to the emergency room this morning with minor injuries after a Nacogdoches ISD school bus was clipped by an 18-wheeler.
The wreck happened around 7:15 a.m. on Texas Highway 21 West at the intersection with Nacogdoches County Road 803.
The student and the driver on NISD’s Summer School Bus No. 2 were taken to the hospital for evaluation.
A second student on the bus was transported on to summer school classes. The two students and the driver were the only passengers on the bus.