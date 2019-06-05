2 taken to hospital after wreck involving Nacogdoches ISD bus, 18-wheeler

Source: Gray News Media (Source: WBTV graphic)
June 5, 2019 at 11:04 AM CDT - Updated June 5 at 11:04 AM

From the Nacogdoches Independent School District

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - One student was transported by Nacogdoches County EMS to the emergency room this morning with minor injuries after a Nacogdoches ISD school bus was clipped by an 18-wheeler.

The wreck happened around 7:15 a.m. on Texas Highway 21 West at the intersection with Nacogdoches County Road 803.

The student and the driver on NISD’s Summer School Bus No. 2 were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

A second student on the bus was transported on to summer school classes. The two students and the driver were the only passengers on the bus.