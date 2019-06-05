Texas Rangers investigating death of Henderson County disturbance suspect

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Rangers and the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the death of a 47-year-old disturbance suspect.
According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the man suffered a medical issue and became unresponsive after he fought with HCSO deputies who responded to a disturbance call at a home on FM 315 in Chandler Tuesday afternoon.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said that the man died around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. In an earlier interview, he said that they are not going to release the man’s name at this time.
Hillhouse said that an HCSO deputy responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at a home in the 200 block of FM 315, or Broad Street, in Chandler. When the deputy got to the scene, a man there started acting combative and erratic as if he was on some kind of drug, Hillhouse said.
At that point, the HCSO deputy called for EMS personnel and for another deputy to assist him at the scene.
Hillhouse said that the man would go back and forth from being verbally aggressive to being quiet. The sheriff added that the man then got violent and combative, and he fought with the deputies and EMS personnel. The suspect allegedly struck one of the deputies in the face.
After a struggle, the two HCSO deputies got the man into handcuffs and leg restraints, Hillhouse said. Eventually, they and the EMS personnel on the scene got the man onto a gurney.
Once the man was loaded onto an ambulance, he became unresponsive, Hillhouse said.
The man was taken to a Tyler hospital, and Hillhouse said the individual is still in critical condition.
The two deputies at the scene were taken the hospital in Athens to be checked out. Hillhouse said the deputies were released later Tuesday evening.
Hillhouse said the man is currently under arrest for assault of a public servant, and an HCSO deputy is watching him at the hospital.
At Hillhouse’s request, the Texas Rangers and the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.
