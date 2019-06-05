Updates: Wells playing in 1A state semifinal

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KTRE) - The Wells Pirates made history Wednesday morning, playing in their first ever UIL state semifinal against New Home.
The day started off good with Wells getting two runners on but then Bode Stewart would strike out three straight batters.
The Leopards then were able to get on the board in the bottom of the first. With two runners on Stewart would hit a 2-run triple to make the game 2-0. Wells senior Jakari Hadnot would calm down and get three straight strikeouts.
Tanner Glover led off the second inning for Wells getting on base and after some smart base running found himself at third. A wild pitch would occur and Glover attempted to take home. In the process he was caught in a rundown and after a dropped ball by the defense Glover was able to score.
Stewart would get two more K’s for New Home putting his total to five through two innings. Hadnot added another strikeout in the second inning and the Pirates defense kept New Home off the bases.
The game would then enter about a 20 minute weather delay before Wells would come up to bat in the 3rd inning. The Pirates would work fast and load the bases with no outs. Wells ties the game 2-2 after Stewart hits Garrett Allen on the first pitch of the at-bat. The Pirates though would strand the rest of the batters and they only see the one run in the inning.
Hadnot started the bottom of the third with a strikeout to make it six-straight batters retired by the Wells defense.
