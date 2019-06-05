Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas. Here’s the weather where you live: Mostly clouds and rain for this afternoon. Temperatures will only warm to the low 80s with winds a bit breezy at times from the southeast. Overnight we will cool to the low 70s. Tomorrow will still bring clouds but not everyone will see rain. We will stay in the low to middle 80s for the rest of this work week. Saturday will be sunny and dry with temperatures in the low 90s. Sunday will be similar but with an approaching cold front we cannot rule out the chance of a stray shower late in the day. Once the cold front passes we will cool back off into the middle 80s and see lots of sunshine.