Woodville priest under investigation due to sexual misconduct allegations put on leave

WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A Catholic parish pastor in Woodville has been placed on temporary administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal investigation in connection to allegations of sexual misconduct involving an adult woman.
Curtis J. Guillory, the bishop of the Diocese of Beaumont, wrote in a June 1 letter that the allegations against Msgr. Frank Rossi, the current pastor of Our Lady of the Pines Parish in Woodville, stem from alleged misconduct that occurred while Rossi was a pastor in the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.
In the letter, Guillory wrote that he accepted Rossi for ministry in the Diocese of Beaumont in May of 2017.
“Msgr. Rossi came to our diocese from the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as a priest in good standing after having completed a renewal program for clergy and religious in order to ensure he possessed the necessary tools to live a holy priestly life,” Guillory said in his letter.
The bishop added that the renewal center’s staff recommended that Rossi be allowed to return to active priest ministry with any restrictions. Guillory also said when Rossi started his ministry in Woodville, there was no criminal investigation involving him.
“During his ministry in our diocese, we have not received any allegations of misconduct regarding [Rossi],” Guillory wrote. “The diocese has received only commendations of him and his ministry. I ask you to join me in prayer for all involved.”
