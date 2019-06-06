Better East Texas: D-Day anniversary reminds of sacrifices made

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - June 6 is the seventy-fifth anniversary of Operation Overlord, more popularly known as D-Day and the invasion of Normandy by allied troops in 1944. The invasion of Normandy was the largest amphibious invasion in military history with more than 150-thousand troops moving across the English Channel into France. It changed the course of World War II.
But now, some 75 years later, we have a contracting number of veterans of World War 2 still alive. And as good as the digital era is at preserving images and stories of the greatest generation, we quickly seem to have lost the meaning, and impact, and sacrifices that families across America lived during a time that our nation’s future was in question. I am not sure how that feeling is ever recaptured, but it is definitely lacking in many circles today.
Leaders, both formal and informal, have rearranged priorities to the point that in spite of social media posts, we are forgetting, not remembering what sacrifices the men and women in our armed forces made and continue to make today.
I haven’t been to Normandy, I hope to someday, but whether you and generations that follow us can go there or not, the study of what our nation was back then and the respect for our flag and our traditions as a country should be magnified in our culture – not just our schools, but our homes and every other circle of influence that exists. We have lost something in the past 75 years – perhaps it will be found again – and that will make for a Better East Texas.
