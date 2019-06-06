Dave Campbell rankings put multiple East Texas teams in top 10

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The High school season is almost here.
Eighty-five days to be exact. The summer time is the time for fans to get ready and talk about how it will be “their year".
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has begun to put out their top 10 rankings for each classification. As of Thursday only 6A, 5A DI & DII have been released.
In 6A, it is no surprise that the Longview Lobos made the top 10. The defending 6A DII state champions enter the conversation at No.6.
In the 5A DI ranks, two East Texas teams are on the list. John Tyler, who made it to the regional championship last year against Highland park comes in at No.6. Last year, Lufkin fans were excited to see the Panthers come in as the No.1 team. This year Lufkin is still in the top 10 but with one of the best defensive fronts gone due to graduation, the Pack have fallen to No.7.
In 5A DII, Marshall comes in at No.4. The Mavericks will have a new coach but the same desire for a deep playoff run. Last year Marshall made it to the third round where they suffered a one-point loss to Huntsville.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.