Dave Campbell rankings put multiple East Texas teams in top 10

In the 5A DI ranks, two East Texas teams are on the list. John Tyler, who made it to the regional championship last year against Highland park comes in at No.6. Last year, Lufkin fans were excited to see the Panthers come in as the No.1 team. This year Lufkin is still in the top 10 but with one of the best defensive fronts gone due to graduation, the Pack have fallen to No.7.