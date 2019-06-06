Do not put away those umbrellas just yet. Rain showers to persist through Friday.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - An upper level-low pressure system in north Texas and Oklahoma will keep a chance for scattered rain showers rotating through East Texas tonight and then again on Friday. None of the rain is expected to be too heavy, but do not be surprised if a brief downpour passes over your place of residence in the next 24 hours.
The deeper moisture will move out this weekend, leading to diminishing rain chances and warming temperatures, as highs find their way back into the lower 90′s. When you combine the warmth and sunshine will all the moisture evaporating back into the atmosphere, we will see those heat indices top out over the century mark. This will lead to the warmest and most uncomfortable weekend so far in this summer season.
Things are looking promising, though, for some slightly cooler weather and lower humidity to come into play early next week as an unusually strong June cold front sweeps through our area. This will lead to cooler nights and take an edge off the warmth, with highs in the middle 80′s. This will make for some comfortable weather in the evening and early morning hours due to the drier air that will be in place under mostly clear skies.
