East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay prices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
All feeder steers and heifer price averages ended a full 2 to 4 dollars lower compared to last week. Those numbers are according to the East Texas Livestock Market report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows ended around 2 dollars higher while slaughter bulls ended steady.
This East Texas Livestock Market report says they enjoyed a recovery compared to last week but they are still facing some major obstacles.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says hay traded steady on light to moderate demand with pastures in good shape compared to last week.
The panhandle got a break in the rain so producers were able to get some wheat hay baled.
Producers across the state are trying to bale their hay if the conditions are dry enough so there should be a large supply of hay available, but the quality could be an issue since baling was delayed
