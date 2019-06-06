Lufkin police asking for help in locating auto-pedestrian incident victim’s next of kin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A 57-year-old woman who died after an auto-pedestrian incident on Timberland Drive early Tuesday morning didn’t have any family members in the Lufkin area, and police are asking for the public’s help in locating her next of kin.
A press release from the Lufkin Police Department identified the woman as Ruby Adams, of Lufkin.
“Though there are people familiar with Ms. Adams here in Lufkin, we have been unable to locate any family members,” said Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin. “At this time, we are asking for the public’s help. Ms. Adams has also apparently gone by the last names of Maxey, and Crawford and appears to have previously lived in the Texas cities of Lubbock, Joshua, and Cleburne.”
Adams died at a Lufkin hospital. According to the Lufkin Police Department, Adams was struck at about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday as she was crossing Timberland Drive near the Sun N Pines Motel. Pebsworth said it appeared as though Adams crossed into the path of an oncoming car.
“These situations are always so sad, and we hate for family - estranged or not - to find out about the passing of a loved one in this manner,” Pebsworth said. “Unfortunately, this is a last resort to reunite her with loved ones.”
If anyone knows of family members of Ms. Adams or is related to Ms. Adams, they are urged to contact the Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356.
