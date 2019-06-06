Texas AgriForestry group takes tour of Nacogdoches, Cherokee counties ahead of annual summit

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Members of the Texas AgriForestry Small Farmers and Ranchers Association (TASFR) will spend much of Thursday morning and afternoon touring various areas of Nacogdoches County ahead of the group’s summit on Friday.
The group loaded buses outside the Nacogdoches Expo Center early Thursday to visit area farms to emphasize who the group is, what they represent, and how they can help East Texas farmers and ranchers.
“One of the primary focus of what we want to do is bring agencies into our area where landowners can have a face-to-face talk, and also to get information directly from those agencies,” said Ike Mills, executive director of TASFR.
The group will also tour the damage left in the city of Alto after tornadoes tore through Cherokee County in April. A meet and greet reception will be held Thursday evening around 6 p.m.
The summit on Friday is free, and Mills said anyone with interest is invited to join the group.
“We’re excited about this opportunity to be able get information out to others in east and southeast Texas,” Mills added.
Registration for TASFR Agriculture Forestry Summit begins around 7:30 a.m. at Nacogdoches Expo Center; the first speaker is set to take stage at 8 a.m. For more information about registration, you can visit the TSFR website, or check out the group’s Facebook page.
