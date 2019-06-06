Texas governor extends disaster declaration for counties affected by Hurricane Harvey

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Several East Texas counties are now included in a state disaster declaration for counties impacted by Hurricane Harvey.
Thursday’s extension, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott, now includes 30 additional counties. The original declaration was issued on Aug. 23, 2017 and amended on Aug. 26, Aug. 27, Aug. 28 and Sept. 14.
Hurricane Harvey caused catastrophic damage in the southern region of the United States. The hurricane made landfall Aug. 25, 2017 with winds of 130 mph. The storm dumped 40-52 inches of rain in the states of Texas and Louisiana, leaving many homes and businesses with flood damage.
The counties included in the recent disaster declaration extension include:
- Angelina, Atascosa, Bastrop, Bexar, Brazos, Burleson, Caldwell, Cameron, Comal, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Jasper, Kerr, Lee, Leon, Madison, Milam, Montgomery, Newton, Orange, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Trinity, Tyler, Walker, Washington and Willacy.
Previous counties included in the declaration include:
- Aransas, Austin, Bee, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Colorado, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Harris, Jackson, Jefferson, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kleberg, Lavaca, Liberty, Live Oak, Matagorda, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria, Waller, Wharton and Wilson counties
