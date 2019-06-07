Central’s Chris Montero signs with SAGU Track

POLLOK, Texas (KTRE) - It is not about how you start, it is about how you finish. That is never more true then in the recruiting process.
Central’s Chris Montero did not settle on a college track program to run for until June. Montero has signed with Southwestern Assembly of God University in Waxahachie.
“He was almost ready to quit on track,” Central coach Jason Myers said. "He was going to give up because a lot of coaches were not looking at him. SAGU came into the picture and he talked to their coach and it was a good fit.”
Montero has been a key to the success of the Central track team. Coach Myers called him the “MVP” of the team. Montero qualified for the state cross country meet and on the track side he was a two-time regional qualifier. As he leaves Central he does so with four school records.
“He was in every event we asked,” Myers said. “He was our team captain. If we needed someone to step up he would do it and never argue. The thing that sets him apart is his attitude and desire. He is always that guy that everyone underestimates.:”
