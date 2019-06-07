Former ‘Jack Dallas Cameron lands coaching job with OK State

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Dallas Cameron is one of the best ever to suit up at SFA. Now he is taking his knowledge of the game and using it as a coach.
The former Lumberjack announced on social media Thursday that he was hired as a graduate assistant at Oklahoma State University.
Cameron is only one of five SFA players ever to have over 100 wins with a total of 107, the fourth most in program history. He was also part of SFA teams that made the postseason every year he played.
Playing in the Big 12, The Cowboys finished the 2018-19 season with a 12-20 record and just 5-13 in conference play.
