Grand opening, doors to soon open for craft brewery in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The grand opening for a craft brewery in Lufkin is set to take place Friday.
The Angelina Brewing Company will opens its doors to the public this evening.
Construction took place at the Taylor Woods building in downtown Lufkin back in March 2018. The restaurant will not only offer food, but also 10 different beers on tap.
Owner Mark Hicks said this day has been in the works for a long time.
“It’s a great feeling to finally be here at the day that we’re opening this establishment,” Hicks said. “Angelina Brewing Company has been in the works for a couple of years and obviously there’s a lot involved in getting your licensing to make beer but we’re really excited.”
Doors open at 6 p.m. for the grand opening ceremony.
Hours: Monday through Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
