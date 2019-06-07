Hundreds of student athletes prepare for first day of SFA football camp

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - One of the biggest football camps to ever happen in Deep East Texas will take place Saturday at Homer Bryce Stadium, the home of the Stephen F. Austin State University’s Lumberjacks.
SFA’s first-year head coach Colby Carthel and his staff will host more than 30 programs from the Football Bowl Subdivision. Carthel is expecting more than 800 student-athletes to be in attendance.
Pre-registration ends at midnight; walk-up registration will still be available.
If you’d like to register, you can do by visiting the SFA football camp’s website.
