‘Lock your doors’ Lufkin police remind residents after series of burlgaries

LUFKIN, TEXAS (KTRE) - Lufkin police are reminding residents to lock the doors of their homes and vehicles following a series of burglaries.
Police say the burglaries have primarily occurred in the Crown Colony and Brookhollow subdivisions during the past week.
“We just want to remind people to be vigilant in locking their vehicles, garage doors and homes,” a statement from the department reads.
Police say not to leave keys, wallets, purses, computers, tablets or anything of value in a vehicle. They also are encouraging residents with camera systems to make sure the devices are functional so in the event their home or vehicle is targeted, an image of the suspect might be captured.
