Lufkin district approved for $3 million in TxDOT highway construction projects

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin area has been approved for more than $3 million worth of highway construction projects as part as of a much larger safety improvement project statewide.
Texas transportation commissioners last week approved more than $592.8 million in highway construction projects, with more than $3 million approved for the Lufkin District, according to Texas Department of Transportation.
“It’s going to encompass various areas in several locations,” said Rhonda Oaks, a spokeswoman for TxDOT Lufkin. “One of them is U.S. 84 in Shelby County, close to Tenaha. These are going to be highway improvement projects.”
State Highway 94 from Herndon Street to Business 59 (Timberland Drive) in Angelina County were also approved for resurfacing work, according to Oaks. She added improvements to crossovers on various divided highways in the Lufkin District were also approved, as well as upgrades to signing and striping.
U.S. 96 at McKim Creek in Sabine County and FM 139 at Tenaha Bayou in Shelby County were approved for a $260,935 bridge maintenance project.
“It’s going to be all together, but it’s like they’re each separate,” said Oaks. “We don’t have a timeline yet, and we’re at a process where when our commissioners approve these projects, the next thing that will come up will be the pre-construction meeting, which will be coming up pretty quick.”
As these projects begin, motorists are asked to stay alert and respect the work zones. TxDOT recommends you reduce speed and prepare for intermittent delays as work progresses.
“I don’t know of anywhere anyone can travel this summer that they don’t come across a TxDOT work zone, so you’re going to see the barricades, the cones, the workers inside those barricades,” Oaks explained. “If you see our people and you can, move to the other lane and get out of their way.”
For more information about road closures and conditions statewide, visit drivetexas.org. For more information on Lufkin District projects, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or (936) 633-4395.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.