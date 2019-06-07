Lufkin police: 3 men robbed Murphy USA at Walmart

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Three men in hoodies robbed the Murphy USA gas station at Lufkin's Walmart early Friday morning by breaking into an ATM and stealing an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.
No one was injured in the incident.
According to a press release from the Lufkin Police Department, three people, including a store clerk, were inside the business at around 4:15 a.m. Friday when three black men entered the store and ordered the clerk to the ground. While one of the suspects tried to zip-tie the clerk, the other two men took a sledgehammer and a crowbar to the ATM inside the store.
The three men ran toward Starbucks with an unknown amount of cash from the ATM.
“One suspect was wearing a red Nike hoodie with the hood pulled tight around the face, black pants, white shoes and had facial hair,” the press release stated. “The suspect with the zip ties was wearing a black hoodie with black pants and black shoes. And the additional suspect was wearing a white hoodie and red pants.”
Anyone with any information about the crime is urged to call the Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (936) -639-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.