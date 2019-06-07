Raspberry and chocolate cream cheese mousse by Chef Simon Webster

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This dessert recipe by Chef Simon Webster is beautiful, and of course, creamy and delicious!
Raspberry and chocolate cream cheese mousse
12 oz cream cheese at room temperature
3 tablespoons sugar
1/4 teaspoon vanilla essence
3/4 cup fresh orange juice
1 tablespoon cocoa powder
2 tablespoons cherry liquor
Add all ingredients into large bowl and mix together with mixer till combined and creamy.
Pipe into chocolate pots and top with fresh raspberries
To make chocolate pots:
2 cups melted chocolate chips
Wipe the inside of a mould with a small amount of oil, then line with food wrap.
The oil will help the wrap to stick to the sides of the mould.
Brush the inside with melted chocolate and let set in fridge, you will need to apply at least two coats, each time letting the chocolate set in fridge.
After the chocolate is set, remove from mold and peel off plastic wrap.
