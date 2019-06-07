Texas AgriForestry summit offers ranchers summary of services, networking opportunities

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas AgriForestry Small Farmers and Ranchers Association (TASFR) summit got underway Friday morning, giving farmers and ranchers a resource for information as well as networking opportunities.
Friday was the second day of the group’s visit to Nacogdoches. The group spent the previous day visiting area farms to emphasize who the group is, what they represent, and how they can help East Texas farmers and ranchers.
“It’s beneficial because anyone who is interested in farming, I think there’s a wealth of information here,” said Theresa Hackney, guest at this year’s summit. “They tell you about all the resources available, they tell you about financing, they tell you about how they could come out and assess your property and give you recommendations.”
“The need for information in our community is so critical,” said Richard Hackney. “Our hats go off to the organizers.”
Farmers and ranchers weren’t the only guests who felt they had something to learn. Shandra Adams, an employee of Prairie View A&M University, said the workshop was a wealth of information, even for the more learned attendees.
Adams added that aside from the resources TASFR offered to land owners and ranchers, the summit also brought up topics many in the industry may not consider important.
“They also had a lot of vendors out here, and come to find out one of the biggest importance was the census,” Adams explained. “We need to get involved in the census and let people know the more we have, the more we can receive.”
After the summit wrapped up Friday afternoon, organizers took a moment for attendees to network with one another.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.