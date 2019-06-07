A warm, but dry First Alert weekend forecast on tap for the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will be in store for a warm, but dry weekend in the Piney Woods. Morning lows will be near 70 with afternoon highs topping out around 90 on Saturday and the lower 90′s on Sunday under a partly-to-mostly sunny sky. A soft, gentle breeze out of the north will aid in a minor cooling effect, too.
Just make sure you drink plenty of water and stay hydrated if you plan on being outdoors for a lengthy amount of time.
Things are looking promising, though, for some slightly cooler weather and lower humidity to come into play early next week as an unusually strong June cold front sweeps through our area. This will lead to cooler nights as wake up temperatures will be in the middle 60′s for several mornings next week. Daytime highs will not be too shabby, either, with temperatures topping out in the middle-to-upper 80′s, which is below normal for this time of year.
This will make for some comfortable weather in the evening and early morning hours due to the drier air that will be in place under mostly clear skies.
