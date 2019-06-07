A warm, but dry First Alert weekend forecast on tap for the Piney Woods

Things are looking promising, though, for some slightly cooler weather and lower humidity to come into play early next week as an unusually strong June cold front sweeps through our area. This will lead to cooler nights as wake up temperatures will be in the middle 60′s for several mornings next week. Daytime highs will not be too shabby, either, with temperatures topping out in the middle-to-upper 80′s, which is below normal for this time of year.