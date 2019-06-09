Former Idol contestant returns to her hometown with parade and concert

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - American Idol contestant Laci Kaye Booth returned to her hometown today. Booth was a top five contestant in the show’s seventeenth season before her run ended. When she returned home, she was greeted with a special welcome.
Signs, posters, and waving fans greeted Laci Kaye as she rode in on float in downtown Livingston. The parade was arranged by the city to congratulate Booth on her long run in the network show. After the parade, citizens gathered in a local convention center where booth received a key to the city and performed a special concert for the people from the community. She said this celebration was a perfect way to end her journey in American Idol.
“I’m just so grateful to have come from this community and have this as my home," Booth said. "To come home to this is just the most amazing feeling ever.”
Laci Kaye’s music career is far from over. She says she plans to start recording new music and begin touring very soon.
