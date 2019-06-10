Central ISD students accept NASA mission to design helmet to protect astronauts from radiation

“Near the end of April, one of our curriculum specialists shared a NASA project with us. I just kind of glanced at it, but I had to come back and think about it,” said Lisa Reid, 5th grade science teacher at Central Junior High School. “I asked a bunch of my students if anybody would be interested because in 5th grade this year, there’s just a lot of students who are really good at engineering, and the thoughts and ideas they have everyday, they just amaze me."