DPS releases name of woman killed in 1-vehicle wreck in Sabine County

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the name of the woman who died in a fiery one-vehicle crash on State Highway 184 in Sabine County that also claimed the life of her son, a 15-year-old boy.
According to a press release, the woman was identified as Kellee Horn, 40, of Hemphill.
West Sabine ISD confirmed over the weekend that Easton Horn, the 15-year-old boy who died in the wreck was Kellee’s son. Easton Horn was a student at West Sabine High School.
“Our entire school district is saddened by this event. It is very difficult to experience the death of a young person,” said Interim Superintendent Jane B. Stephenson. “The West Sabine High School campus will be open on Monday for students to drop by and speak to a counselor as needed. The well-being of our students will remain a top priority as we deal with the emotions surrounding this tragedy.”
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which occurred on SH 184 about six miles west of Hemphill.
The preliminary crash report shows that at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Kellee Horn was driving a 2017 Dodge passenger car west on SH 184 when the vehicle went off the road to the left. The Dodge struck several trees and then caught on fire.
Kellee and Easton Horn were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Two additional passengers were transported to LSU Medical Center in Shreveport, Louisiana for treatment of unknown injuries.
According to a post on the West Sabine ISD Facebook page, the other two passengers were another West Sabine student and a child from a neighboring school district.
The crash is still under investigation, the press release stated.
