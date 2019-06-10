East Texas Ag News: Advantages of planting peas in your late spring garden

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - As you finish up spring garden crops, you may want to consider replanting the area with some kind of southern peas.
Agents with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service say this type of pea has a special place in the hearts of many gardeners in the East Texas area.
Varieties known as purple hulls, cowpeas, zipper creams and more will take the heat, build your soil and provide delicious table fare.
Some varieties will be ready to harvest in as little as 70 days while others may take up to 90 days.
Because peas are legumes they will actually increase the nitrogen content in your soil and won’t wear it out as some other heavy feeding crops can.
