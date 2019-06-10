Grand jury indicts former police officer accused of burglarizing Kirbyville PD evidence room

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Jasper County grand jury has indicted a former police officer who is accused of burglarizing the Kirbyville Police Department’s evidence room.
Samuel Paul Brister, 40, of Kirbyville, was indicted on a state-jail felony burglary of a building charge. According to a story on the KJAS.com website, Brister is accused of stealing marijuana from the Kirbyville PD evidence room on May 5, 2018.
When Brister was arrested in May of 2018, he was originally charged with third-degree felony burglary of a building - controlled substance present. He has since posted bail on a bond amount of $10,000 and has been released.
According to the probable cause affidavit, East Texas News obtained from Jasper County's Pct. 1 justice of the peace office, Lt. Charles Willis, an investigator with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office was contacted by Sgt. Josh Hancock with the Kirbyville PD on May 5.
The Kirbyville PD sergeant said that he needed a third party to assist with a burglary of the KPD evidence room, the affidavit stated. When Willis spoke with Hancock, the Kirbyville PD sergeant said that Brister had broken into the evidence room.
When the JCSO lieutenant asked how Hancock knew, he said referred Willis to another KPD officer who had checked out on a traffic crash and was on scene for about an hour before he checked out of service for lunch.
Officer Richard Going said he forgot to check back into service after he returned to his vehicle, and he sat down in the KPD office to eat his lunch.
The vaguely worded probable cause affidavit did not give any further explanation connecting Samuel Brister to the burglary of the KPD evidence room.
Pct. Justice of the Peace Ronald Billingsley issued the arrest warrant for Samuel Brister. Texas Ranger Ryan Clendennen filed the complaint, which stated that Samuel Brister committed the offense of burglary of a building.
A story on the KJAS.com website stated that Brister worked as a patrol officer for the Jasper Police Department from June 2001 to December 2009.
