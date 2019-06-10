Jasper man accused of running from game warden on stolen ATV indicted

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Jasper County grand jury has indicted a man who allegedly fled from a Texas Department of Parks & Wildlife game warden on a stolen all-terrain vehicle on March 14.
The Jasper County District Clerk’s Office confirmed that Jeremy Busby, of Jasper, was indicted on two felony charges - theft of property and theft of aluminum, copper, or bronze. According to a story on KJAS.com, Busby is accused of stealing copper wire and a Polaris side-by-side ATV from property owned by a Jasper County electrician.
In a previous story, Scotty Duncan with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said they received a tip that Busby had been spotted. He said Deputy Kevin Holloway arrested Busby, of Jasper, and transported him to the Jasper County Jail.
Around 11 a.m. on March 14, Busby fled from Game Warden Justin Eddins. Newman said Busby was on a stolen side-by-side all-terrain vehicle. After Eddins passed Busby on SH 63 and then attempted to pull him over, Busby allegedly ditched the side-by-side and ran into the woods.
Jasper County sheriff’s deputies, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department game wardens, Vernon Parish sheriff’s deputies, and a bloodhound searched for Busby for hours before the manhunt was called off.
Sheriff Mitchel Newman said that law enforcement officers were searching for Busby at State Highway 63 West near County Road 73 by Jim Goode Lake.
