Jim Kerbow stepping down as Huntington football coach

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - Huntington football will be going in to the 2019 season with a new head coach.
It was made official Monday morning that Jim Kerbow is leaving the program to become the Athletic Director/Head Football coach at Itasca ISD. Huntington Superintendent David Flowers confirmed the news and said Itasca school board will be voting to make Kerbow’s move official Monday night.
In his two years at Huntington, Kerbow led the Red Devils to a 4-17 record. While the record does not show much success, Kerbow’s 2018 team is the only team in Huntington history to make the playoffs.
Flowers confirmed that Offensive Coordinator Josh Colvert will be the new head coach.
