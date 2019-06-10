June cold fronts to offer a summer treat and a break from the humidity

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A parade of June cold fronts will grace us with their presence this week, offering some temperature and humidity relief for us in the Piney Woods.
The first front has pushed through, but the drier air will lag just a bit. Therefore, you will not notice the drier air and lower humidity until late tonight or during the day on Tuesday, courtesy of a northerly breeze.
The lower humidity levels will lead to cooler nights and warm, but not oppressive, afternoons under partly cloudy skies. This will make for some comfortable weather in the evening and early morning hours due to the drier air that will be in place throughout much of the week.
Outside of a slight chance of rain on Wednesday with the second cold front, we will keep the forecast dry through the end of the week, making for some great pool and outdoor weather in East Texas.
The dreaded humidity does return this Father’s Day weekend, which will bring back the discomfort and a few scattered downpours as well.
