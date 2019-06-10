Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A mix of clouds and sun today with breezy winds from the north. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s for our northern counties and upper 80s for our southern counties. Overnight will be a bit on the chillier side, dropping to the low 60s. Tomorrow is looking to be the coolest day of the week with highs close to 80 and slight rain chances. We will start to creep back into the middle to upper 80s between Wednesday and Friday with cloud cover slowly increasing as well. For the weekend we will be back to the low 90s but we are also bringing back the chance to see more widespread rain. As of now, it looks like Sunday has the best rain chances.